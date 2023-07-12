Kamala Harris roasted for bumbling attempt at explaining AI: 'It's gotta be a bit at this point'

"AI Czar" and Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed on social media for her "stunning" description of artificial intelligence on Wednesday.

In the latest example of Harris’ "word salad" moments, the vice president spoke at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., and gave what people saw as a condescending and long-winded description of AI.

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris said. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."

She added, "And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process."

"So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people," Kamala concluded.

"Kamala Harris talks to Americans like we are all in kindergarten. Here she explains AI," Outkick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

"STUNNING INSIGHTS from Kamala Harris," conservative commentator Steve Guest tweeted.

"A heartbeat away," Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote.

Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese joked, "There needs to be a whole website of Kamala Harris explaining things. Wikamalapedia.

RNC Rapid Response director Jake Schneider responded, "it's gotta be a bit at this point... right?"

"America’s Chief Diversity Hire attempting to explain A.I.," reporter Drew Hernandez remarked.

"She’s doing it again," right-wing columnist Rita Panahi tweeted.

National Mouth editor Tim Young wrote, "Kamala Harris sounds like she had a report due on AI, but absolutely didn't read the book. It's absolutely impossible to believe that this person made it through law school, was able to pass the bar and was the AG of a state."

Harris has made multiple comments that Twitter users have ridiculed as "nonsense" or rambling since she took office. Some of these examples occurred within the last few weeks.

During a roundtable on transportation accessibility on Tuesday, Harris said, "This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It's that basic."

A week earlier, Harris was scorched for a rambling comment on culture.

"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know…it comes in the morning," Harris said.

She added, "We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too."