Kamala Harris refuses to say who's leading Democratic Party when pressed by Colbert

Former Vice President Kamala Harris did not want to name names regarding who is currently leading the Democratic Party when she was pressed about the political void on "The Late Show."

Harris, who was plugging her newly announced book "107 Days" about the 2024 presidential campaign, sat down for a lengthy sit-down with host Stephen Colbert, marking her eighth appearance on his soon-to-be-canceled program.

Before wrapping up the interview, Colbert noted how Harris is now out of office and currently isn't seeking one, prompting him to ask her, "Who's leading the Democratic Party?"

"There's lots of leaders," Harris responded.

"There's generally ‘a’ leader of the Democratic Party," Colbert retorted. "Who comes to mind?"

"I think there are a lot of- I'm not going to go through names because then I'm going to leave somebody out and then I'm going to hear about it," Harris told Colbert. "But let me say this. I think it is a mistake for us who want us to figure out how to get out and through this and get out of it to put it on the shoulders of any one person. It's really on all of our shoulders. It really is."

Harris teased that her "107 Days," due for release in September, will give a "behind-the-scenes" look at her failed presidential bid.

She announced this week that she would not enter the 2026 California gubernatorial race, fueling suspicion she may take another shot at the White House in 2028.

During the interview, Harris was asked about the difficulty of differentiating herself from then-President Joe Biden in the campaign, telling Colbert she did not want to participate in the "piling on" of her boss after he withdrew from the presidential race.

She also expressed her shock at the amount of "capitulation" that she said had been taking place since President Donald Trump took office.

"Perhaps it's naive of me, someone who has seen a lot that most people haven't seen, but I believed that on some level, you know, there are many, there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy, who just capitulated and I didn't see that coming," Harris said.

The former vice president might have been in part alluding to Paramount's major settlement to Trump earlier this month ending his "election interference" lawsuit that was brought over CBS' handling of her "60 Minutes" interview in October, which was followed by the cancellation of "The Late Show" and the FCC approving Paramount's merger with Skydance Media.