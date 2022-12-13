Kamala Harris praised as 'much better, more effective politician' than she looks, 'formidable' POTUS candidate

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson contended that Vice President Kamala Harris has more potential than her office allows her to demonstrate during a Q and A with readers on Tuesday.

Robinson's remarks came in response to a Washington Post reader named Sharon who participated in the question and answer session. Sharon asked, "Assuming Biden runs again, wouldn’t it make sense for him to drop VP Harris and find another running partner?"

She added, "She strikes me as having little impact, she is not an inspiring leader, and there are numerous other high profile Dems who would create more enthusiasm for the ticket."

Robinson responded unequivocally and argued that Harris is an elite politician.

"I don't think so," he answered.

"If VP Harris is not having impact, it is mostly -- perhaps entirely -- because she is in the gilded prison known as the vice presidency. It is her job to be second fiddle. She is a much better and more effective politician than her current position allows her to demonstrate," he continued.

"And whether President Biden decides to step away in 2024 0r 2028, she will be a formidable contender for the Democratic presidential nomination," Robinson wrote.

Harris dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in 2019, before the Iowa caucus. While Harris cited a lack of funds upon exiting the race, her poll numbers had fallen considerably and her campaign was struggling to gain traction with voters.

According to a book from New York Times reporters that covered the 2020 campaign, First Lady Jill Biden once expressed frustration that Harris was the top choice for vice president, asking, "Do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?"

Her tenure as vice president has been rocky, with her public comments and speaking style often mocked as word salads. She has also been hit for declaring the southern border "secure," saying Hurricane Ian relief would be distributed based on "equity" and for having a high staff turnover rate.

Throughout the Biden administration, liberal media allies of Harris have blamed racism and misogyny for her historically low approval ratings.

Robinson is no stranger to controversy. In May, he celebrated high gas prices as an "opportunity to make good choices" with regard to climate change. Robinson also described President Biden's widely criticized Philadelphia speech, in which he labeled supporters of former President Trump a threat to democracy, as an "urgent wartime address".