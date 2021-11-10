Jimmy Kimmel blames 'sexism and racism' for Kamala Harris' historically low approval rating

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed Tuesday what he thought was at least part of the driving forces behind Vice President Kamala Harris' historically poor approval rating: racism and sexism.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel joked about the reasons Harris' approval rating would be so low, claiming it made no sense because "she basically has nothing to do," but ultimately blamed "sexism and racism" amid his comedic attempts.

"Americans really aren't happy with [Biden's] Vice President, Kamala Harris," Kimmel said. "Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28%, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it's like criticizing a backup quarterback. Tom Brady, he's OK. I don't love the way Blaine Gabbert has his legs folded on the bench, I have to be honest."

Kimmel pointed out that Harris' approval rating of 28%, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk poll, was lower than former Vice President Dick Cheney's in 2008 following an incident in which he unintentionally shot someone while quail hunting.

"I think I know why Kamala's rating are low, besides sexism and racism, which are the obvious ones. It's because whenever she's next to Joe Biden, standing near or behind him, she looks like an assassin," Kimmel said, appearing serious when mentioning sexism and racism.

He didn't provide any examples as to why Harris' approval rating would be low for those reasons.

Despite calling out sexism as a reason for Harris' low approval, Kimmel has a history of questionable portrayals of women. From 1999 to 2003, he co-hosted "The Man Show," which celebrated and lampooned typical male stereotypes; one of its most famous segments was each show concluding with "girls jumping on trampolines."

Harris' approval rating is the lowest of any modern vice president. A majority 51% of poll respondents disapproved of the job she's doing, while 21% were undecided.

President Joe Biden fared slightly better in the poll with a 38% approval rating, while 59% disapproved.

