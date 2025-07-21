Actor Jeff Daniels laments Kamala Harris’ loss, suggests she would have governed like Abraham Lincoln

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jeff Daniels lamented former Vice President Kamala Harris losing the 2024 presidential election in a new interview, saying she would have governed like President Abraham Lincoln.

"I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice," Daniels told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in an episode published Monday of her podcast, "The Best People." "I don't care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did."

"Liz Cheney would have been secretary of state," Daniels said.

"Team of Rivals," Wallace interjected, referencing the book by Doris Kearns Goodwin, "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln," which looks at how Lincoln included former political opponents in his cabinet.

"Team of Rivals," Daniels agreed. "That's what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him, not the people who would, you know, take a knee and go, ‘Yeah, more tariffs, sir, more.’"

Harris' campaign heavily used Liz Cheney, one of President Donald Trump's fiercest Republican critics, on the campaign trail in 2024. Once a conservative star in the House, Cheney was one of only two Republicans who served on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which resulted in her losing her seat in Wyoming. Harris also pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if elected.

Daniels, known for his prominent movie, television and stage roles, said the Republican Party was deteriorating under Trump.

"It's the madness of King George, and just the deterioration of the Republican Party," he said. "I mean, look, I'm just an actor. What do I know? But when Mitch [McConnell] started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming. The new America that is diverse and treats everyone with equality and respect and dignity, you know, kind of like Jesus did. We're ready for that."

He also said wealthy backers are "losing money" under Trump.

"And Mitch and company could see it coming," he said. "They were going to be the minority, so they just started and then here we are, and now you got it, and now you're losing money. I hope you're losing tons of money, those of you who thought this would be OK."

Daniels is playing President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie "Reykjavík," about the summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986. His recent roles include playing former FBI Director James Comey in Showtime's "The Comey Rule," and fictional newscaster Will McAvoy on HBO's "The Newsroom," in addition to his numerous film roles going back to the 1980s.

