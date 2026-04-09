Kamala Harris-linked group tells young liberals to stop calling Trump 'TACO'

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A Kamala Harris-linked organization wants young liberals to stop referring to President Donald Trump by an abbreviation that says he "chickens out."

Earlier this year, the former vice president relaunched her Kamala HQ social media presence used during her 2024 White House run as "an online organizing project for next-generation campaigning." The account, now dubbed Headquarters, aims to "mobilize pro-fairness, pro-democracy, young people against far-right extremism."

Headquarters has only published three pieces of content since it launched, with the most recent coming Wednesday with the blunt headline, "Stop calling Trump ‘TACO.’"

TRUMP CRITICS GO FROM OUTRAGE OVER IRAN THREAT TO MOCKING HIM AS 'CHICKEN' FOR NOT FOLLOWING THROUGH

Trump critics have used the acronym TACO for "Trump Always Chickens Out" to irk the president. The term was in full swing this week as liberals suggested the president got cold feet by agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran after previously threatening that an entire "civilization will die tonight."

As liberals mocked Trump with TACO memes and social media jabs, the Headquarters staffers made clear they didn't approve.

"That framing is not only fundamentally incorrect, but dangerously shallow," Headquarters wrote in the un-bylined post.

"Firstly, such a perception boxes Trump into a compulsory need to strike so as to prove his words carry real weight," Headquarters continued. "Secondly, and more importantly, it misses the cost of performance."

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CEASEFIRE WITH IRAN DRAWS PRAISE FROM WORLD LEADERS

The Harris-linked group, which refers to members of Gen Z as "we," rattled off things that Democratic voters would typically oppose, such as deploying ICE agents "to indiscriminately target people based on the color of their skin," and the war with Iran.

"Trump’s strategy of blasphemous statements to extract concessions and avoid conflict had, inadvertently, given him no choice but to attack. To call yesterday’s back-down a TACO moment invites such a moment to come again, except there eventually won’t be an off-ramp. It also fails to recognize Trump’s inherent and omnipresent danger," Headquarters wrote.

TRUMP'S 'WHOLE CIVILIZATION WILL DIE TONIGHT' IRAN THREAT POLARIZES SOCIAL MEDIA

Headquarters believes that "none of the pain inflicted by Trump’s wars of choice and economic warfare can be unwound just because he changed his mind."

"The genie is out of the bottle. Next time, (because with Trump we’re all-but-guaranteed a next time,) de-escalation won’t be possible," Headquarters wrote.

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Harris is the chair emerita of Headquarters in an honorary role with some of the staff behind Kamala HQ reuniting on the new project. The former vice president does not have editorial control over the posts.

The TACO phrase was first coined by Wall Street analysts when referring to Trump's tariff policies, suggesting Trump will walk back the steep reciprocal tariffs he announced in 2025.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.