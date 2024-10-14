Kamala Harris dismisses concerns she's losing support from Black men: 'Not my experience'

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back on polls showing she was losing support from Black men, in a new interview.

During a 23-minute sit-down with Black-focused entertainment outlet "The Shade Room" on Monday, Harris was asked about polls indicating that the Democrats' advantage with Black voters may be declining from past presidential cycles, and among Black men in particular.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, Harris currently holds 78% of the Black vote, which is down from 2020, when President Biden won approximately 90% of that voting bloc. It's also down from 2016, when Hillary Clinton won approximately 92% of the Black vote. Harris' support among Black men has dropped even more significantly, according to the report: 70% said they would vote for Harris in November, down from Biden’s 85% in 2020.

"When you hear those numbers, and you're seeing in the polls — Black men aren't as excited or fired up for you, how do you respond to that?" host Justin Carter asked Harris.

The VP immediately dismissed the polls and suggested that things could change in the next three weeks before the November election.

"One, that's not my experience," Harris responded. "Two, Election Day has not arrived yet."

Harris went on to say that she is not taking these voters for granted and is working to earn their support.

"Black men are no different from anybody else. They expect that you have to earn their vote. And that's why I'm out here," she continued.

"It's incumbent on me to earn their support, that’s why I’m talking to folks about the work I’ve done in my career," she said, citing her efforts to help strengthen small businesses and pledging to continue to do so if elected as president.

Later in the interview, Harris was asked whether former President Obama was "right" to scold Black men during a campaign stop for Harris last week, suggesting sexism played a role in their lack of enthusiasm for the female presidential candidate.

"I'm very proud to have his support," Harris said, before urging listeners to take heed to Obama's warning about what's at stake in this election if her opponent, former President Trump, were to be re-elected.

On Monday, Harris rolled out a new agenda aimed at helping boost Black men's financial prospects, called the "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men."

The proposals include providing 1 million loans that are fully forgivable to Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business, championing education, training and mentorship programs that help Black men get good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to become teachers.

On Tuesday, Harris will continue her outreach to Black voters, NPR reported, by taking questions at a town hall moderated by popular Black radio host, Charlamagne tha God.

CNN data reporter Harry Enten predicted on Monday that Trump could win a "historic" share of Black and Hispanic voters this election.

"At this particular hour, if you believe the polling, Donald Trump’s going to put up the best performance with Black voters since Richard Nixon in the 1960s," Enten said.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.