WaPo mocked for fawning feature on Kamala Harris' crocheting: 'How's the border going?'

Vice President Kamala Harris loves to crochet, the Washington Post reported this week, in its latest glowing feature of the VP. The paper followed Harris to Fibre Space, a boutique yarn shop in Alexandria, Va. to delve into one of her favorite hobbies.

"When Vice President Harris visited a woman-owned yarn shop in Alexandria last month, she mentioned a little-known fact about herself that left the fiber arts community a bit giddy," WaPo reporter Juda Koncius writes. "The new vice president is a crocheter."

"I was raised by a mother who said ‘I am not going to let you sit in front of that television doing nothing.’ And so I have crocheted more afghans than I can tell you," Harris reportedly said at the store. "And our daughter is a knitter."

Koncius noted that Harris's reveal has only enhanced crocheting's "cool factor." Crocheters, she writes, now feel as though Harris has given them more "street cred." If you happen to be walking along the Wharf in Washington, D.C., Koncius adds, you'll see a massive crocheted mural of the VP with the words, "I'm speaking," in reference to a line she uttered during her vice presidential debate with former VP Mike Pence during the 2020 race for the White House.

The WaPo crochet profile can be interpreted as another example of the apparent media love affair with Harris. Vogue, for instance, featured her on the cover of their February 2021 issue. The Los Angeles Times, meanwhile, was mocked after announcing in January that it would launch the section "Covering Kamala Harris" as "a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House." Some critics accused the Times of acting like a "PR firm" for the Biden administration.

Not everyone is lavishing so much flattery on Harris. Instead, some media figures have noted that since President Biden appointed Harris as his border czar, she has failed to hold a press conference.

Media Research Center's Tim Graham asked why WaPo devoted time to Harris' knitting skills when they could have asked important questions about what the Biden administration is or isn't doing about the border crisis.

The glowing profiles of Biden and his hobbies are just as ubiquitous, such as the reports about his love of ice cream.