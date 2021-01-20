Vogue offers digital Kamala Harris cover as a print copy after social media backlash

Critical Vogue readers and magazine collectors can finally rejoice about Kamala Harris’ February 2021 issue.

The revered fashion publication announced Tuesday evening that it will be printing a limited quantity of its digital cover as a special Inauguration Day edition.

VOGUE'S KAMALA HARRIS COVER SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY: 'WHAT A MESS UP'

"In celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition #InaugurationDay issues," Vogue Magazine wrote in posts shared to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The digital cover shows America’s first Black-South Asian woman Vice President-elect wearing a powder blue suit from the Michael Kors Collection suit. Harris smiles brightly with her arms crossed while donning an American flag pin.

Several social media users, journalists and culture writers have dubbed this cover as the "presidential" version, while the regular print issue where Harris is wearing a more casual Donald Deal jacket and Converse sneakers has received staunch criticism since its unveil on Jan. 10.

LIBERAL MEDIA FLIP OUT ON VOGUE OVER 'DISRESPECTFUL' KAMALA HARRIS COVER

"Is it racism or simply misogyny that made you break your promise and use the worse photo of strikingly beautiful @KamalaHarris? We all see you," one Twitter user wrote under Vogue Magazine’s initial announcement tweet.

Thousands of other social media users took to their keyboards to express disappointment about the backdrops used in Harris’ photo shoots, which some described as not glam enough despite the hanging tapestries being inspired by her Howard University sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, according to Vogue.

KAMALA HARRIS' VOGUE COVER DEFENDED BY ANNA WINTOUR AMID CONTROVERSY

Others criticized past Vogue covers featuring Black women they felt missed the mark as well as the choices of Anna Wintour, Vogue’s esteemed former editor in chief who has moved up to chief content officer.

Vogue’s casual print edition was further condemned when readers found out Harris’ team did not expect the publication to run with photo it selected.

According to the Associated Press, an insider close to Harris told Vogue that the Vice President-elect’s team was not thrilled about the magazine’s direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The publication defended its decision in a statement that said the casual cover captured the "authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration."

Representatives at Vogue and the magazine’s parent company Condé Nast did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. It is also unclear how many special edition copies will be printed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, a message shared in Vogue’s special edition product page reads: "In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues."

Both covers were photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the Black photographer who was hand-picked by Beyoncé for her September 2018 issue. He made history as the first African American to shoot a Vogue cover.

Harris was sworn in as vice president Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.