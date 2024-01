Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vice President Kamala Harris suggested this week the poor polling gripping President Biden and her was due to not taking "adequate credit" for the administration's accomplishments.

Couric suggested it was unfair that Harris and President Biden had historically poor approval ratings after listing off what she believed were some of the White House's achievements in office, such as the $1.2 trillion 2021 infrastructure law, "millions of jobs created" and low unemployment.

"You don't hear that much from reporters, do you, in the form of a question?" Couric asked. "And yet, you and President Biden's approval ratings are at historic lows… Why do you think that is, given what I just outlined?"

Harris said Couric was correct that she and Biden had "historic accomplishments," but again said the administration had to let the people know "who brung it to them."

"We have a lot of accomplishments," she said. "And I think what the American people want most in their leaders is that we actually get things done, and we have done it. We haven't taken adequate credit for it, frankly, and we've got to do a better job of getting the word out about what we have accomplished and who did it."

Harris said ongoing infrastructure projects and continuing to dole out some student debt handouts would resonate with the public.

Biden's approval rating in some recent surveys has shown him in the 30s, dangerous territory for a president in a re-election year. He's also gotten low marks on the border and the economy, although the White House touted positive news about fourth-quarter growth this week, as GDP outperformed expectations by rising 3.3 percent. Inflation has cooled somewhat but continues to nag American pocketbooks.

During another part of the interview, Couric and Harris discussed the country's border crisis, where the host said it was important to point out she was not "in charge" of the issue.

Couric asked Harris about how she would address criticisms of the administration on the border crisis, adding, "Sixty-eight percent of Americans disapprove of the way the Biden administration has handled the border."

"There’s no question our immigration system is broken and it needs to be fixed. And as with any problem, leaders will participate — true leaders — in the solution. So I’m going take you back to about three years ago, I think the day after our inauguration, when Joe Biden came in as president and me as vice president. The first bill that we offered was a bill to fix the immigration system," Harris responded.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.