White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Thursday that American consumers are feeling better about the economy because President Biden has "put equity at the center" of his economic policies, added jobs and is getting critical infrastructure done.

The government official told CNN that Americans are feeling better about the economy thanks to Biden’s policies, which he and his team have dubbed "Bidenomics."

Host Phil Mattingly prompted Jean-Pierre’s points by bringing up recent consumer sentiment numbers that appear to show that Americans are starting to feel better about their finances. He noted how the administration has previously felt frustrated with Americans not feeling Biden’s economic achievements.

"The consumer sentiment numbers have been on a trend line upwards," Mattingly said. "The latest one, I think, surprised just about everybody. My question for you, as he goes into this big moment… Do you feel like the corner is being turned right now, people are getting it, that it’s landing and that, not only will this not be a drag heading into a campaign season, this is actually going to be a benefit for the president?"

Jean-Pierre agreed, saying, "You just said it! Consumer sentiment. People are feeling what the economy is doing."

She then said this budding good feeling and better economy is all because of the president’s work.

"And we have to remember, this didn’t happen by accident. What we’re seeing with the trends – with the economic trends – it’s because of what this president has done," she said.

Providing points on what Biden has done specifically, she continued, "He has put equity at the center of everything that he’s talked about when it comes to the economy. 14 million jobs created. Last year, 2.7 million jobs created. Unemployment under 4%. Wages are up. That matters."

Jean-Pierre also noted that Biden will be talking about his infrastructure achievements during his upcoming rally in Wisconsin. "He’s going to talk specifically about a bridge, called the Blatnik Bridge. That bridge – if we had not invested in that bridge, the $1 billion that’s going to that bridge because of bipartisan infrastructure legislation, it would have shut down by 2030."

She added, "Now jobs are going to be created. It is an artery connecting Wisconsin to Minnesota. It is so critical and important. Obviously, the president’s going to talk more about this later today."

Jean-Pierre has routinely been positive about Biden’s handling of the economy during the administration, despite consistent polling showing that a majority of Americans have not been happy about it.

