Kamala Harris called out by reporter in tense interview for 'world-class pivot' to avoid question about Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris avoided questions as she was grilled in a recent interview, to the point she was called out by the reporter.

Harris has traveled extensively to promote her tell-all book "107 Days," describing her short-lived run for the presidency. Earlier this week, she faced a tense interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sarah Ferguson, who pressed her not only about her future political aspirations, but also her record as former President Joe Biden’s running-mate.

Biden’s mental acuity and ability to serve were topics that put Biden and his allies in the spotlight, leading many to ask prominent Democrats why they had not spoken out. "Didn’t you also have a responsibility?" Ferguson asked on this topic. "You were one of the people in the room…. Didn't you have a responsibility as an American to step up and say something at that point?"

"I did not question Joe Biden's capacity to be president at all," Harris said firmly in the interview.

WASHINGTON POST SLAMS KAMALA HARRIS BOOK TOUR, SAYS DEMS DON'T 'HAVE TIME TO WASTE' ON FORMER VP

"Wasn't his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?" Ferguson asked.

Harris appeared to change the subject, replying that she ultimately ran against President Donald Trump, arguing that his platform consisted of misrepresenting his intentions to the American people.

"I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot, but it is not the question that I asked you, which is about Joe Biden's failure to recognize his own frailties and what that did to you," Ferguson said. "The question is about Joe Biden. Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?"

"In what regard, please?" Harris said, telling the reporter to be more specific.

Ferguson then asked whether Biden’s failure to recognize his own limitations had put Harris in an impossible position during the election.

FROM TELL ALL TO END ALL: FORMER VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS’ 5 BIG CAREER MISTAKES

"He was not frail as president of the United States," Harris insisted.

"But he had frailties," Ferguson retorted. "We all saw the debate."

"I do believe that Joe Biden had the capacity to be president of the United States and I have never doubted that he had the capacity to be president of the United States," Harris claimed. "If you want to talk about whether he had the ability to endure what a race for president of the United States would require in that political environment in 2024, as I've said in the book, I had concerns."

Ferguson proceeded to press Harris further, asking whether she is unwilling to criticize Biden on camera as frankly as she did in her book.

"Of course not. I wouldn’t have written the book if I didn’t want to be frank about that," Harris replied.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In one moment that went viral, Ferguson asked, "Does it make you angry that former President Biden still says he would have won?"

"I… am focused on the present," Harris replied.