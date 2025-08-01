Kamala Harris admits there are things she would've done differently in 2024, fails to elaborate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "The Late Show" on Thursday where she acknowledged that there were some things that she would have done differently in her 2024 bid for the presidency, but failed to elaborate on what she would have actually changed about her campaign.

During her explanation of what she would have done differently in 2024, Harris reminded viewers to read her forthcoming book "107 Days" before going on a long-winded explanation of how great her team was during her campaign — without detailing what she would have actually changed.

"There are things I would do differently, and again, read the book," she told host Stephen Colbert. "I just, I mean, the one thing I just have to say, and I've mentored a lot of people — have done that over my career. None of us achieves any success, it's certainly for me, without having an incredible team."

Harris continued, praising her team for having "left it all on the field," while stating that she doesn’t "regret a day."

"This is a personal and candid perspective from me about what that experience was, but I had a team, many people who have been with me for years, who really were so invested and as I say… [they] left it all on the field and I don't regret a day of that," she told Colbert.

Following these seemingly contradictory statements on whether she had any regrets about — or would have made any changes to — her 2024 campaign, Harris did not offer any further insight into the matter, and the topic of conversation promptly changed.

Colbert asked Harris at what point she realized that she may have to be prepared to take over as the Democratic candidate, especially after former President Joe Biden's poor performance at the first presidential debate of 2024.

"Let me say something about Joe Biden. I have an incredible amount of respect for him and I think that the way that we should be thinking about where we are right now is to remember that we had a President of the United States who believed in the rule of law, who believed in the importance of aspiring to have integrity and to do the work on behalf of the people," she responded. "And that's where I'll leave that."

She acknowledged some people had urged her to be ready to step into his shoes in the aftermath of the debate but didn't go into details. After Biden dropped out last July, she quickly secured the Democratic nomination with no opposition.