Rep. Crenshaw: Biden chose 'stupidest possible option' and now we're 'paying in blood'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, issued a reality-check to Americans in an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" following the bombings in Kabul, saying "there are people out there that want to kill us." He said that there are ways to reverse course on the damage being done in Afghanistan, and called on the military to tell the Taliban that the U.S. is not leaving until the job of evacuating Americans is done.

AFGHANISTAN ATTACK: AT LEAST 3 US MARINES WOUNDED NEAR KABUL AIRPORT AS PENTAGON CONFIRMS MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: I encourage the American people to accept the reality of the situation. We've been wishing for a different situation, wishing for a different reality for a very long time, and that got us into this mess. We have to acknowledge that there are people out there that want to kill us, that wake up every single day, and if they have any space whatsoever, any room, any time whatsoever, they're planning an attack on the homeland. That's the way it is. I wish it were different. It's not different. And we have to acknowledge that fact. Biden has refused to acknowledge that fact.

Every president since Bush has had to deal with this really difficult decision – Obama, Trump. But Biden is the only one who really followed through with the stupidest possible option. And now we're paying in blood for it. There's still ways to reverse course on this. There's still ways to uphold our dignity, to save our people on the ground. These people deserve to be saved, whether they're citizens or whether they're interpreters that I knew, that I worked with who have done more for this country than most citizens of this country. We need to help them. And we're not going to leave until the job is done. That has to be the first task order to the military. We're telling the Taliban we won't leave until the job is done.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: