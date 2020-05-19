Judge Jeanine claims Susan Rice's Inauguration Day email shows 'consciousness of guilt' 

Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday on "The Five" that a now-declassified email sent by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice regarding the investigation into her successor, Michael Flynn, shows "consciousness of guilt."

The email Rice sent to herself on Jan. 20, 2017 -- the day of President Trump's inauguration -- documented a Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting in which then-FBI Director James Comey suggested that the National Security Council might not want to pass "sensitive information related to Russia" to Flynn amid concerns about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

DECLASSIFIED SUSAN RICE EMAIL SHOWS COMEY SUGGESTED 'SENSITIVE' INFO ON RUSSIA NOT BE SHARED WITH FLYNN

Parts of Rice's email were released previously, but the section on Comey's response had been classified as "TOP SECRET" until Tuesday, when it was made public by Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"It is building a defense for Barack Obama," Pirro said of the email, which she also described as "fascinating" and "self-serving."

"It's like the police come to your house and you say 'I didn't shoot my wife but she's upstairs and she's dead of a gunshot wound,'" she said. "Why are you even phrasing it like that?"

"The other part of this is -- when you read what they say -- she says the president is not initiating or instructing anything and that law enforcement needs to do what it does 'by the book,' and be mindful that we cannot entertain or share information possibly about Russia with the Trump Administration, the "Justice with Judge Jeanine host added. "That's basically saying that Obama said 'consider not giving this information to Trump'. She could only say it more clearly if she left out one word."

