Judge Jeanine obliterates 'pathetic' Schiff after tense confrontation on 'The View:' 'He's a sack of Schiff'

" Justice with Judge Jeanine " host Jeanine Pirro on Wednesday pulled no punches reacting to an exchange between "The View" guest co-host Morgan Ortagus and Rep. Adam Schiff over his role in promoting the discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier.

"He’s a sack of Schiff," Pirro quipped on "The Five." "I think he’s a pathetic individual and I don’t believe a word he says."

The Fox News host was reacting to a segment in which Ortagus, former spokeswoman for the State Department, accused Schiff, D-Calif., of potentially helping to spread Russian disinformation through his promotion of the discredited dossier.

ORTAGUS SPEAKS OUT ON HEATED EXCHANGE WITH REP. ADAM SCHIFF ON ‘THE VIEW’

Ortagus said Schiff's credibility had been diminished because of his role in promoting the Trump-Russia conspiracy. However, Schiff argued that his team "couldn't have known" that Igor Danchenko, the Russian analyst believed to have been the dossier's sub-source, had allegedly lied to former British spy Christopher Steele.

Pirro accused the Democrat of dividing the country with a dossier that was based on falsified information.

"We hated each other in America," she said. "Families did not talk to each other about Russia collusion….and they are still talking about it as though Russia, and not China, is the biggest enemy of the United States at this point."

Schiff avoided directly answering Ortagus, arguing instead that the investigation into the dossier unearthed that Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sharing campaign polling data with Russian intelligence.

The lawmaker also took the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump's list of pardons he issued while in office as he deflected from Ortagus' rebuke.

"This guy is constantly running around saying ‘I got the evidence, I have proof beyond a reasonable doubt,’" Pirro said. "And even in his denial… even when he is shown to be a liar, that he didn’t have evidence, did not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, he is not willing to apologize for it."