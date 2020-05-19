Judge Jeanine praises Trump threat to end WHO funding: 'It’s time that the WHO cleaned up its act'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro applauded President Trump's threat to permanently withhold funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) over its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, calling it a "brilliant move."

"I think it’s time that the WHO cleaned up its act," the host of "Justice with Jeanine" told "The Five."

”I think 316,000 dead people around the world is reason enough, or at least 316,000 reasons to pull American money out of an organization that could have helped us and could have prevented many of these deaths."

Late Monday, Trump released a blistering letter to the head of the World Health Organization, stating that his administration had conducted an investigation that confirmed the global health agency’s multiple failures in the early stages of theoutbreak. In the letter, the president warned that the current funding freeze will become permanent if the organization does not make “substantive” improvements within 30 days.

"Let’s make no mistake," Pirro said. "This organization said there was no human-to-human transmission. This organization was being lauded, or lauded China, for instances where they had travel restrictions within their own country.

"That’s crazy," she went on. "We have to leverage this like we leveraged NATO. You are not going to take our money [and] put not only the United States [but] the world at risk."

In a statement, the WHO said it was "considering the contents" of Trump's letter.

"It's time," Pirro said, "that if there is money, there is truth and transparency behind it."

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.