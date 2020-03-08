Judge Jeanine slams media's coronavirus coverage: It's 'doomsday reporting'

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the media Saturday night for stoking the flames of the coronavirus panic.

"If you listen to the mainstream media, it's time to buy the family burial plot, visit the cemetery where the dirt is definitely cleaner than your kitchen counter or your bathroom handles," Pirro said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

Pirro called out the media for their coverage, saying all they do is impact America negatively.

"So what's the downside of their doomsday reporting? The downside is predictable. When people are scared, when people think it's just a question of time before they start dropping like flies, they go into survival mode," Pirro said. "They don't spend money. The economy suffers. They don't invest. The market suffers. They talk about taking their children out of school. Education suffers. They talk about canceling March Madness, Coachella and local businesses suffer."

The host took issue in particular with the coverage of the stock market, asking where the media's coverage was when it was when Wall Street numbers were soaring.

"You want to focus on the Dow now? Where were you when the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq all repeatedly reached record highs under President Trump? You weren't interested then, were you?" Pirro said. "Where were you when the Dow closed at a record high more than 100 times since Donald Trump's election? Where were you when animal spirits were driving this country to new economic heights?"

"For your information, our economy can sustain a 3,000-point drop because we are at record highs," Pirro added.

Pirro downplayed the manufactured panic, saying, "As the weather warms, fewer and fewer people will get sick with the virus. Some of the meds need to be left for people who may need them."

Finally, Pirro made the most basic suggestion to those afraid of contracting the virus -- but likely the most helpful.

"And wash your damn hands, wash them and then wash them again," Pirro said.