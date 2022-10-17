Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Judge Jeanine Pirro: Dr. Fauci is acting like he had 'no role' in school closures

Reports suggest that school shutdowns had negative impact on students' development

Judge Jeanine Pirro slams Dr. Fauci for not providing a stronger voice against school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic on 'The Five.'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro explained why she believes Dr. Fauci botched much of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ripped his refusal to take responsibility for his role in school closures Monday on ‘The Five.’

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Well, I think that people are looking for Fauci to show a little humility. I think what they'd like him to say is, "Look, we didn't have everything right. I didn't get everything right." But he can't be humble. You know, instead he says, "I have been adviser to seven presidents." You know, there's such arrogance. It's almost like he's talking about himself in the third person. 

HEALTH OFFICIALS CALL FOR FLU SHOTS AHEAD OF POTENTIALLY SEVERE SEASON

But he says, "I'm not political at all." And this whole thing that Dana was talking about with the teachers and Rochelle Walensky. Well, what was Fauci doing,  sitting on the sidelines, sitting in the back of the room? I mean, he could very well have said, "No, wait a minute. This is how it should be done." He's acting like he had no role in it. 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.