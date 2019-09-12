Judge Jeanine on McCabe: 'The ultimate test of the American justice system'

Judge Jeanine Pirro appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday to address federal prosecutors recommending charges against former FBI acting director and current CNN contributor Andrew McCabe.

"This is the first of many to fall, and I talk about this in my book when I talk about rats deserting the ship," Pirro said. "Now there's a lot at stake. You know the gig is up. They know that the attorney general now, Bill Barr, is serious. He's serious. He's going to make sure that people are accountable."

Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu made the recommendation to move forward with charges against McCabe,

McCabe appealed Liu's decision all the way up to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen but was rejected, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Pirro predicted that McCabe will be the "first of many" to face consequences for "what they did at the FBI in an attempt to overthrow a sitting president and in an attempt to begin a counterintelligence investigation at that level."

The host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" did not downplay the significance of potential charges levied against McCabe.

"They use their positions of power that we entrusted to them and they broke the law that we gave them the authority to recommend prosecution for," Pirro said. "This is the ultimate test of the American justice system. And God I'm hoping that it works."

Fox News' Alex Pappas and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.