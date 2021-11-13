Judge Jeanine reveals the left's new strategy

Judge Jeanine Pirro said the left's new strategy is to "fake it till you make it," and that liberals are "emboldened" Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

JUDGE JEANINE: Fake it till you make it. That’s the new motto of the left-wing of America. Because in 2021, if you dare to disagree with liberals and dare to speak out against the rise of lawlessness in America, beware.

We saw it this week with the fake rush to judgment prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, brazenly mistreated by the mainstream media, the vindictive left, and even the president of the United States, who lied and said that he was a White supremacist, a domestic terrorist, that he was part of a militia. This now-18-year-old was downright harassed and abused by a hostile prosecutor, a prosecutor who called into question the defendant’s innocence in front of the jury simply because he exercised his constitutional right to remain silent before a trial.

…

Make no mistake, liberals are emboldened. And their fake it till you make it strategy has kicked into high gear. For anyone on the wrong side of the political aisle, you could quickly find yourself on the Democrats’ enemy list.

