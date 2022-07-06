Judge Jeanine: Highland Park shooting suspect's parents are 'in deep legal trouble'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.

HIGHLAND PARK JULY 4 SHOOTING SUSPECT HAD TWO PRIOR INCIDENTS OF SUICIDAL, VIOLENT THREATS, POLICE SAY

His father is culpable. His father said he sponsored him in order for him to get a gun. In order for him to sign off for that kid to buy a gun under the age of 21, he had to answer questions about this kid’s mental health, and everyone knew about this — living with the kid, he tried to commit suicide. He is a loner, he's isolated, you know the kind of music he is singing, and you know the crazy stuff that he is drawing. And that’s without even looking at his social media. So I think that the parents are in deep legal trouble as well they should be, and I think that the police have to stop saying, there’s nothing we could have done. We did not have anyone to sign a complaint.

