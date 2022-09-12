Judge Jeanine on guns stolen from Dem mayoral candidate's home: Something is totally off here

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Judge Jeanine said things don't add up about the burglary of Democratic Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's home and questions why cash wasn't stolen on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Let me tell you something. She’s got two guns that are registered for which she has no permits, okay? Only two guns are stolen, but they’re "safely and securely in a Brinks lock box." How did the guy who allegedly is Hispanic that they’re referring to – they didn’t tell us how they got a description since no one was at home. Maybe they had a ring thing, or I don’t know. But how does a criminal not take cash?

LOS ANGELES DEMOCRATIC MAYORAL CANDIDATE KAREN BASS SAYS HOME WAS BURGLARIZED, TWO GUNS STOLEN

There’s no identification number, no fingerprints? Not take jewelry, not take anything other than a box that you hope two guns are in? There isn’t a glass cover on a Brinks locks box. She has some issues, okay? As it relates to the gun, she only has it registered, she doesn't have a permit. She’s had it for 40 years and never bothered to get a permit. I don’t know what’s going on, but I’ll tell you what, all my antennas are up here. Something is totally off. No criminal goes in and doesn’t take cash.

