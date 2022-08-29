Judge Jeanine on Biden's semi-fascism remarks on GOP: 'This is hate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro said on "The Five" Monday that President Biden is anything but the "unifier" he said he would be when running for office.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This is hatred. Fascism is something that Americans hate. We connect it to World War II. My father fought in World War II, my grandfather as well, and we connect that with people killing Americans fighting for freedom. You don’t do that because, you know, hatred and this kind of rhetoric leads to violence. That is the way it is. Hate is hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to retaliation. Now, the left may decide they need to gin things up, and they want to see Joe Biden get a little more excited, but 56% of the Democrats don’t want Biden to run for reelection.

So this is how the guy who apparently lied when he said he wanted to be the unifier and the adult in the room. This is how he’s getting them ginned up, it's by hating the other side. That's not what we are talking about. You know what, I’m tired, to be honest with you, of hearing about what they said about Obama. We are not talking about Obama. We are talking today about what Joe Biden called at least 75 million Americans who voted and a hell of a lot more who didn’t.

