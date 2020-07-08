Juan Williams says Ilhan Omar 'sounds a lot like' Trump with call to 'begin ... dismantling the whole system'

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams compared Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to President Trump Wednesday after the freshman legislator called Tuesday to "begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it."

Elsewhere in her remarks, Omar singled out America's "economy and political systems," which she claimed "prioritize profit without considering who is profiting."

"We live in a populist age," Williams said in response to a query from co-host Jesse Watters about Omar's patrotism. "I don't think there's any question about her patriotism. I think she's a member of Congress and has pledged her loyalty to the United States of America and is glad to be here.

"She said she thinks it's unfair, and guess who says much the same thing? Donald Trump," Williams added. "He said, 'The system is rigged,' 'It's unfair to the workers', 'It's unfair to you if you're trying to pay the doctor bill and pay for your kids to go to school,' 'These elites aren't looking out for you'. Gee, that sounds a lot like what Ilhan Omar just said."

Williams went on to say that Trump's idea of "dismantling" of the system includes renegotiating free trade deals, and touting new protectionist policies.

"That sounds like her [Omar] and Bernie Sanders," he said.

Fox Business host Kennedy disagreed with Williams, saying that Omar "hates America" because "America is 'the system,' whether you like it or not."

"If you think that a system that only helps the few [exists] in America, try looking at Soviet Russia. Try looking at Zimbabwe. Try looking at Venezuela or even Sweden in the early 1980s when they were not a market economy. When they became a free market economy, then they could have a bigger welfare state.

"She despises the system," Kennedy said of Omar. "She doesn't want to improve the system. These kinds of structuralists want to undo what is great, not only about America but what America has spread throughout the world."