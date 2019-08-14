Juan Williams: Elizabeth Warren 'clearly the person with momentum' in Dem race; Bernie Sanders 'falling'

Fox News' Juan Williams said Wednesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has the "momentum" in the Democratic presidential primary race, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is "falling" as Democratic voters favor candidates with new ideas.

"The fact is that Elizabeth Warren is clearly the person with momentum, and this has been clear for a long time," Williams told his co-hosts on "The Five." "And Bernie Sanders, who's now carping about even the liberal press, is the one who is falling."

Williams believes there is a "freshness" to Warren and that Sanders is failing to mimic the energy that sparked his surprise run in 2016.

"It feels like I've seen this movie before when it comes to Bernie. I've seen a lot of the kind of rhetoric. I've seen a lot of the attacks. And so you know it doesn't have any freshness," Williams said. "Elizabeth Warren with all of her ideas, 'I've got a solution,' 'I've got a plan' and her energy has just been something."

Williams also argued that this week's volatility on Wall Street may also help Warren and boost her viability.

Stocks and oil prices plummeted Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 800 points -- the fourth largest daily point drop on record and the worst this year.

"Suddenly, Elizabeth Warren and all she's said about consumer protections – reining in Wall Street, 'Don't let the big guys say they're too big to fail' – it has new application to this moment," Williams said.

Fox Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.