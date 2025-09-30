Expand / Collapse search
Joy Reid warns that Republicans want 'no income tax' and people to earn 'as much money as they want'

Former MSNBC host claimed country is in a 'fascist moment'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid warns GOP wants to return to no income tax Video

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid warns GOP wants to return to no income tax

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid described the era of no income taxes as part of the "hierarchical past" that the Republican Party wants to revive on BET Talks.

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized the idea of eliminating income taxes while attacking the Republican Party during a BET Talks event on Monday.

Reid said during the BET interview that conservatives have a goal of forcing the country back to the early 20th century — if not the 19th — based on the desire for a "hierarchical past" with White men on top. She warned that part of what conservatives hope to restore includes not only a racial hierarchy but also a rollback of business regulations.

"And one of the reasons they're so serious about it is that, if you go back before the 20th century, there were no income taxes," Reid said. "There were no regulations on business. You could earn as much money as you want, leave 100% of it to your children with no taxes. That's the world they want back." 

JOY REID SAYS MSNBC IS 'LIKE SESAME STREET TO PEOPLE,' CALLS LIBERAL NETWORK A 'LIFELINE'

Joy Reid speaks at event

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that eliminating income taxes is part of a hierarchical past that conservatives are hoping to revive. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

She added, "And to get it back, they need society to change. They need people to be less modern. They need people to want fewer things. They need people to be satisfied just being workers. And they don't really believe that any of us have natural rights."

The federal income tax was introduced in 1913 with the ratification of the 16th Amendment.

During the talk, Reid emphasized the importance of being both a journalist and an activist, calling journalists "the last thing standing between us and fascism."

JD VANCE MOCKS JOY REID WITH MEME AFTER FORMER MSNBC HOST'S 'AFFIRMATIVE ACTION' ATTACK

Joy Reid speaks at an event

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

"I mean, one of the things that, you know, people say is alarmist to say, but it is just true, is that we are in a fascist moment," Reid said. "And what that means is a right-wing, White nationalist, White supremacist moment that is centered around hierarchy."

Fox News Digital reached out to Reid for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

MSNBC'S JOY REID SAYS THE GOP IS COMMITTING 'ECONOMIC TERRORISM:' 'WE DON'T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS'

Reid has long been known for controversial remarks about conservatives since working as an MSNBC anchor. In 2021, she wrote on X (then Twitter) that conservatives would actually trade tax cuts for the opportunity to be openly racist.

Joy Reid

Joy Reid pushed controversial opinions about conservatives during her time as a host on MSNBC. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"I'll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.' To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this 'freedom,'" Reid wrote.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

