Capitol Protests
Published

Jan. 6 committee probing 7.5 hour gap in White House phone logs

Fox News confirms reports about investigation into missing White House phone logs during height of Capitol riot

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram , Danielle Wallace , David Spunt | Fox News
Jan. 6 committee wants to question Ginni Thomas Video

Jan. 6 committee wants to question Ginni Thomas

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the Jan. 6 committee wanting to talk to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about text messages sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The House Jan. 6 committee is investigating more than seven-and-a-half hours of missing White House phone logs during the Capitol riot last year. 

Fox News confirmed Tuesday that the Jan. 6 committee is probing a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in White House phone logs of President Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6, 2021.

The gap runs between 11:17 a.m. ET and 6:54 p.m. ET on Jan. 6 during the heart of the Capitol riot. The log issue was first reported by The Washington Post and CBS News.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File))

The Department of Justice declined to comment to Fox News on the specific phone log gap. 

"Let’s be very clear, we are going to continue to do those cases," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Monday. "We are going to hold those perpetrators accountable, no matter where the facts lead us at as the Attorney General has said, no matter what level we will do those cases."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

