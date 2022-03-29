Jan. 6 committee probing 7.5 hour gap in White House phone logs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Jan. 6 committee is investigating more than seven-and-a-half hours of missing White House phone logs during the Capitol riot last year.

Fox News confirmed Tuesday that the Jan. 6 committee is probing a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in White House phone logs of President Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6, 2021.

The gap runs between 11:17 a.m. ET and 6:54 p.m. ET on Jan. 6 during the heart of the Capitol riot. The log issue was first reported by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The Department of Justice declined to comment to Fox News on the specific phone log gap.

"Let’s be very clear, we are going to continue to do those cases," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Monday. "We are going to hold those perpetrators accountable, no matter where the facts lead us at as the Attorney General has said, no matter what level we will do those cases."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.