Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joy Reid calls Supreme Court 'a pro just white Christian court' ahead of football coach prayer ruling

SCOTUS agreed to hear a case involving football coach fired for on-field prayers

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
MSNBC's Joy Reid complains about the Supreme Court as a 'pro-just White Christian court' Video

MSNBC's Joy Reid complains about the Supreme Court as a 'pro-just White Christian court'

MSNBC host Joy Reid bemoaned about the Supreme Court as being "pro-just White Christian court."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid lambasted the Supreme Court ahead of a decision involving public prayer.

"The ReidOut" host discussed the Supreme Court’s announcement that it will hear the case of Joseph Kennedy, a football coach who was fired in 2015 for refusing to halt his prayers on the 50-yard-line after games.

NBC OP-ED SOUNDS ALARM OVER SUPREME COURT POTENTIALLY SIDING WITH FOOTBALL COACH FIRED FOR ON-FIELD PRAYERS 

"Football player prays on the sidelines before a game. Color space is ProPhoto, RGB, processed from a 16 bit RAW image.View Similar Images Here:"

"Football player prays on the sidelines before a game. Color space is ProPhoto, RGB, processed from a 16 bit RAW image.View Similar Images Here:" (iStock)

The Los Angeles Times and NBC criticized Kennedy’s case and feared that SCOTUS could rule in favor of Kennedy based on a 6-3 conservative majority. Reid echoed their sentiments, fearing that the "pro-just White Christian court" will attack the Establishment Clause.

"Because this isn’t a pro-religion court, it’s a pro-just White Christian court. What happens when they strip away the power of the Establishment Clause?" Reid asked her panel.

The Establishment Clause prohibits the establishment of religion by the government. While the Supreme Court initially refused to get involved in 2019, ordering it back to a federal appeals court, the new agreement to take on the case concerned Reid’s panel that it may rule in Kennedy’s favor.

Left-wing legal analyst Elie Mystal agreed with Reid, claiming that the court will "impose" its religious freedom to be bigoted against minorities.

"What they’re trying to do with this is that they want their religious liberty to impose their religion on everybody else. And so part of this larger culture war battle is that they want this religious freedom to be bigoted against the LGBTQ community, to be bigoted against trans people and to generally foist their religion on you," Mystal said. 

LA TIMES OP-ED SLAMS COACH FIRED FOR ON-FIELD PRAYERS, CLAIMS ‘SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE’ 

He also added, "It’s interesting to me because the very same people that are making this argument that we have to accept their religion in schools are the very same people who will say that we can’t force public schools to teach the accurate history on slavery. That’s a huge bit of hypocrisy in terms of what they’re doing."

Mystal also attacked Kennedy claiming that he was trying to "indoctrinate" students by making them pray with him at the 50-yard-line.

Although both Reid and Mystal voiced their displeasure of the Supreme Court, both stated that it’s "pretty clear" that Kennedy will win based on religious bias rather than merit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police officer maintains a watch during a demonstration by victims of gun violence in front of the Supreme Court. A helicopter landed near the building Friday after someone tried lighting himself on fire. 

A police officer maintains a watch during a demonstration by victims of gun violence in front of the Supreme Court. A helicopter landed near the building Friday after someone tried lighting himself on fire.  (Joshua Roberts)

"They say this is the most pro-religion court since World War II. It’s really the most pro-Christianity court, so when you look at that record it’s pretty clear that this coach is going to win, right?" Reid said.

"Yeah, he’s going to win, and the question really is how," Mystal said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.