Joy Reid calls Supreme Court 'a pro just white Christian court' ahead of football coach prayer ruling

MSNBC’s Joy Reid lambasted the Supreme Court ahead of a decision involving public prayer.

"The ReidOut" host discussed the Supreme Court’s announcement that it will hear the case of Joseph Kennedy, a football coach who was fired in 2015 for refusing to halt his prayers on the 50-yard-line after games.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC criticized Kennedy’s case and feared that SCOTUS could rule in favor of Kennedy based on a 6-3 conservative majority. Reid echoed their sentiments, fearing that the "pro-just White Christian court" will attack the Establishment Clause.

"Because this isn’t a pro-religion court, it’s a pro-just White Christian court. What happens when they strip away the power of the Establishment Clause?" Reid asked her panel.

The Establishment Clause prohibits the establishment of religion by the government. While the Supreme Court initially refused to get involved in 2019, ordering it back to a federal appeals court, the new agreement to take on the case concerned Reid’s panel that it may rule in Kennedy’s favor.

Left-wing legal analyst Elie Mystal agreed with Reid, claiming that the court will "impose" its religious freedom to be bigoted against minorities.

"What they’re trying to do with this is that they want their religious liberty to impose their religion on everybody else. And so part of this larger culture war battle is that they want this religious freedom to be bigoted against the LGBTQ community, to be bigoted against trans people and to generally foist their religion on you," Mystal said.

He also added, "It’s interesting to me because the very same people that are making this argument that we have to accept their religion in schools are the very same people who will say that we can’t force public schools to teach the accurate history on slavery. That’s a huge bit of hypocrisy in terms of what they’re doing."

Mystal also attacked Kennedy claiming that he was trying to "indoctrinate" students by making them pray with him at the 50-yard-line.

Although both Reid and Mystal voiced their displeasure of the Supreme Court, both stated that it’s "pretty clear" that Kennedy will win based on religious bias rather than merit.

"They say this is the most pro-religion court since World War II. It’s really the most pro-Christianity court, so when you look at that record it’s pretty clear that this coach is going to win, right?" Reid said.

"Yeah, he’s going to win, and the question really is how," Mystal said.