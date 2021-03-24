MSNBC’s Joy Reid mocks GOP as 'Grand Q Party,' questions if situation at southern border is really a 'crisis'

MSNBC far-left host Joy Reid had quite a show on Tuesday, dismissing the notion the surge of migrants that has overwhelmed border facilities is a "crisis" while allowing a guest to claim Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "has pushed back against his Latino identity."

Reid, who is coming off the lowest-rated week in the history of her show "The ReidOut," referred to the GOP as the "Grand Q Party" and declared Republicans don’t care about unaccompanied children along the southern border. She played a montage of various Republicans calling the situation a "crisis" before questioning if that was the correct term.

"Yes, migration at the southern border is a genuine political challenge, an on-going one that spans several previous administrations," Reid said "But is it a crisis as Republicans so desperately want the media to portray it as?"

Reid cited a report published in the Washington Post pointing to "seasonal changes" and a Vox report blaming "natural disasters" as reasons why people – many of whom are young children – are trying to "save their lives" by coming to America.

"For Republicans, their caterwauling is not about concern for those children. Let’s just be clear. Those children are just a prop for fear-mongering and doing the old brown scare," Reid said.

Frequent MSNBC guest Victoria DeFrancesco Soto then joined Reid, who blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., and Cruz for suggesting some of the people trying to get into the country are either COVID-positive or criminals. Reid took particular exception to Cruz, because of his Cuban heritage.

"I just have to get your thoughts on ... Rafael Ted Cruz, who himself is a person of color, participating in that," Reid said. "Your thoughts?"

Soto responded by claiming Cruz "has never embraced" his Hispanic identity.

"I would argue that he has pushed back against his Latino identity. And I think the trickier part here is that, in framing his dad’s immigration to the United States from Cuba, he always is very clear to point out he was a political refugee, that he came here fighting communism," Soto said of Cruz.

"He didn't want to be in that communist bastion that was Cuba. He came to the U.S., so he uses a very different frame to separate himself from immigrants who are coming as a result of economic reasons or the plight that we're seeing in Central America," she continued. "So, it's been always interesting to see how Ted Cruz has separated himself from his immigrant experience and when pushed, you know, puts the difference of his dad and other immigrants."