MSNBC ratings suffer without Trump to vilify, Joy Reid's show has worst weekly viewership ever

Left-wing MSNBC is struggling to attract viewers as its liberal hosts no longer have a Republican president to vilify.

March 15-to-19 was MSNBC’s lowest-rated weekday total day showing among the key demographic of adults aged 25-to-54 since the week of Dec. 30, 2019 and its lowest-rated primetime performance among demo viewers since the week of Dec. 28, 2020.

It was also MSNBC’s worst non-holiday weekday total day performance in over a year, and multiple programs hit historic lows as a result.

Joy Reid’s "The ReidOut" had its worst week ever, setting weekly lows in both total viewers and the key demo. She lost a staggering 61 percent of demo viewers compared to the week of Feb. 8, when MSNBC viewers flocked to televisions amid former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Reid has now lost to Fox News’ 7 p.m. show among both categories for three straight weeks despite "Fox News Primetime" featuring a rotating group of guest hosts.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup thrived during the Trump presidency, particularly with its focus on accusations of Russian collusion during the 2016 election. But with President Biden in office, Trump’s second impeachment trial over, and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dominating headlines with multiple scandals, viewers have turned away.

"The Rachel Maddow Show" and "All In with Chris Hayes" both had their lowest-rated non-holiday performance since the week of Sept. 16, 2019. Lawrence O’Donnell joined his primetime colleagues, as "The Last Word" had its worst non-holiday performance since the week of July 29, 2019.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup finished last week down 49 percent among the demo compared to the week of Trump’s impeachment, while the network’s total day viewership finished down 57 percent among viewers aged 25-to-54.

Chuck Todd’s "MTP Daily" hit a five-year low among the demo, with its worst performance among the group most coveted by advertisers since the week of April 11, 2016.

"The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" had its worst performance among the key demo since the week of Feb. 10, 2020.

"Andrea Mitchell Reports" and Nicolle Wallace’s "Deadline: White House" both had their lowest-rated performances among the demo since the week of Feb. 24, 2020, and "The Beat with Ari Melber" has its lowest-rated demo viewership since the week of Feb. 17, 2020.

Finally, MSNBC flagship morning program "Morning Joe" had its worst week among both total viewers and the demo since the week of Feb. 24, 2020. "FOX & Friends" topped "Morning Joe" among the demo for the fourth consecutive week.

Fox News finished the week with double-digit percent advantages over MSNBC for both categories with both total day and prime.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million primetime viewers from March 15-to-21, compared to 1.7 million for MSNBC, while FNC averaged 1.2 million total day viewers and MSNBC settled for 997,000.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.