MSNBC's Joy Reid claims those angry at maskless Obama party pictures are only mad because they weren't invited

MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted on Sunday that people are only mad at photos of a maskless Barack Obama dancing in a crowded tent during his 60th birthday party because they weren’t invited to the party.

"I feel like the people tweeting #ObamaVariant with the most frantic rage are mostly mad that their unvaccinated, spurned by the culture arses would never, ever-ever get invited to a party at that level. Also my guess is they're cool with with the unvaxxed & unmasked at Sturgis and would run to Mar-a-Lago and trip and fall on the way there, get up and keep stumble-running to Palm Beach to be in an unvaxxed, maskless mixer with their Golden Calf, his weird kids and all the COVID droplets available to share. Just some thoughts on this Sunday," she tweeted.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA SILENT WHILE OBAMA DANCES MASKLESS IN A CROWDED TENT

Pictures and a video of former President Obama dancing without a mask leaked but were later deleted. Prior to the party, Obama faced controversy for announcing a party while fears of a delta variant surge grew in the U.S. A spokesperson claimed the party would be "scaled back" with people being disinvited to the party. Critics were skeptical as pictures and a video of former President Obama dancing without a mask were leaked but were quickly deleted.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter were quick to call out Reid’s accusation.

"Liberal coastal elite are so much cooler than the people in fly-over. Of course we are jealous. I mean, who wouldn't want to party with cultured and sophisticated celebrities especially if they cyberbully white girls? Parenthetically, write any homophobic diatribes lately?" immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken tweeted.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote, "Left-liberals spent a full year relentlessly COVID-shaming anyone who went outside (unless for liberal protests) or questioning Fauci. But now that their icons threw themselves an opulent indoor maskless party, they announce that only pettiness or jealousy would make you notice."

"According to @JoyAnnReid, if you find anything distasteful or noteworthy about Obama throwing himself a gigantic maskless indoor party at his $12 million weekend estate -- as restrictions intensify -- it just means you're an unsophisticated, poor loser, angry you weren't invited," he continued.

Reid previously boasted that she wore two masks while jogging outside back in April. However, Reid has also promoted vaccine hesitation during the Trump presidency.

"There's just not a lot of trust and it was developed during the Trump era," Reid said in November.

In May 2020, Reid wrote an article that focused on how "rushing to develop a vaccine can lead to some issues."