MSNBC's Joy Reid mocked for boasting she wears two masks even while jogging outside

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Tuesday she still wears two masks while jogging outside, despite being fully vaccinated.

The far-left host argued to pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta during "The ReidOut" that jogging within close proximity of others who are still breathing around her was the reason she continued to wear the mask.

Gupta, however, explained her actions were unnecessary because of the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, as well as the strong unlikelihood of transmitting the coronavirus outdoors.

"I am among the fully vaccinated, joined team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park, and this is the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it," Reid began, holding her mask in view of the camera.

"And most of the people that I saw that were in the park — the park was packed — I would say 95% of the people still had masks on," she continued. "Should people be freaking out that some people like myself who are vaccinated are still wearing masks outdoors? Should we do that?

"Definitely not," Gupta responded, before explaining that people would still be making decisions about masks based on personal preference until the pandemic is over.

Critics blasted Reid earlier this month for saying she was too scared to resume normal life even after getting vaccinated, calling it a contribution to vaccine hesitancy. Reid has repeatedly disseminated conspiracy theories and misinformation on her show, but she has become the face of MSNBC's political coverage.

Gupta went on to say the CDC releasing their updated guidance on masks was well timed because no data had been seen for months suggesting that outdoor transmission of the coronavirus was actually happening, especially with warm, humid air.

"The reason that I still do it is that people who are jogging are all breathing, and it’s like you’re in their backdraft, and it’s like if I’m going to run behind a lot of people I do it," Reid explained, before moving on to talk about vaccination rates.

Reid was pilloried for her remarks online.

The CDC released updated guidance for mask wearing on Tuesday, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, with the exception of crowded settings and venues.