Joy Behar: Friends of Trump can 'rob a bank because he's got you covered'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar argued on Wednesday that President Trump's disregard for law and order created a situation where his associates, like longtime political strategist Roger Stone, could rob a bank and get away with it.

"We're living in no law and no order -- that's the new Trump show," she said. "It's almost, like, if you're related to Trump or you're a friend of Trump, go out and rob a bank because he's got you covered right now -- go out, commit a crime, nothing matters anymore."

Her comments came amid news that prosecutors resigned over the Justice Department's decision to seek a lesser sentence for Stone.

"He fires heroes like Vindman and he rewards criminals like Roger Stone," Behar added. She was referring to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman whom the White House fired after he testified during the House impeachment proceedings.

TRUMP CONGRATULATES BARR ON 'TAKING CHARGE' OF ROGER STONE CASE, SAYS IT 'WAS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL'

Trump had denounced Stone's sentencing recommendation, calling it "disgraceful" in a Tuesday tweet. Also on Tuesday, Trump derided the sentencing recommendation as "very horrible and unfair."

The DOJ insisted the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was made Monday night — before Trump’s tweet — and prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.