Joy Behar tells Chris Christie to 'shut up' for failing to explicitly say he'll vote for Harris

"The View" co-host Joy Behar told former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to "shut up" after he did not explicitly say he wanted to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris following the debate between her and former President Trump.

"You think you're going to vote for her now?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked as Christie responded, "I'm still an undecided voter."

Behar quickly shouted, "Oh shut up," and "stop it," before booing him. Christie joined the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday to discuss the debate between Harris and Donald Trump, which he argued was a win for the vice president and would help sway undecided voters.

"I know you all want me to make some sort of big announcement but what I will say to you is Donald Trump is not who I’m voting for," Christie, a big critic of the former president, said.

The hosts have unleashed on Christie in the past for refusing to endorse President Biden when he was still in the race.

Christie said on July 19 that he wasn't planning on voting for Trump or Biden. Biden dropped out at the end of July following a disastrous debate performance against the former president.

"But you have to vote!" Behar told Christie during the July exchange.

"No, I’m gonna vote down ticket. I don’t have to vote [for president], no!" Christie said, standing his ground, as one of co-hosts could be heard telling him, "Yes, you do."

"You cannot throw away your vote! I asked you the last time you were on, Chris, and you’re gonna sit this one out?" Hostin said at the time, speaking over him.

Christie told the co-hosts on Wednesday that Harris looked well-prepared and Trump did not.

While he advised that Harris stop pushing for a second debate, suggesting that it would give Trump a chance to do better, he said that Harris could do a couple different things that might help her.

"The American people are forgiving people and they’re understanding people, so there were some mistakes made in the Biden administration. She should admit to them and say she’s going to do better," he said, pointing the pull out of Afghanistan.

"She could become more credible with people by saying, ‘Look, that was a mistake, and I learned from it, and I’m going to do better when I’m president,’" he added. "When you talk about changing positions on certain issues, the way I would hope she would address it would be to say, ‘You know what? I will change some of my positions if that helps me bring the country together. If it helps me bring people together.’"