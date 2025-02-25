Joy Behar suggests Trump 'owes something' to Russia's Vladimir Putin

"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "owes something" to Russian President Vladimir Putin while discussing the president's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I think this president, unfortunately, perhaps either doesn’t understand geopolitics and doesn’t understand the importance of having allies and the importance of our allyship or perhaps there is a reason why, to your point, Joy, that he is so enthralled with Russia," Hostin said. "I don’t know if it’s because he thinks by getting Russia closer to the United States, that perhaps they’ll ice out China. I think that is a ridiculous reading of the political landscape."

The co-hosts discussed Trump's press conference and meeting with Marcon, who both predicted the war could end within weeks on Monday.

"What does he owe Putin? Maybe he owes something to Putin," Behar predicted.

‘THE VIEW' CO-HOST ROLLS EYES AT JOY BEHAR DURING FREE SPEECH FIGHT

The other co-hosts also criticized the president and his posture on the war, including co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that the United States voted against a United Nations resolution laying blame on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"I just think back to many of our fathers and grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fought these wars to make sure that we were not chummy and didn’t chum up and, you know, as we’re disappearing American history, what else are we disappearing? Are we forgetting who these guys are? And, it is all transactional. It is all transactional," Goldberg said.

"You mentioned Macron and how he spoke to the fact that Europe knows it needs to get involved more and I don’t know if this pivot is because Donald Trump always called for that, or they now realize they can’t rely on the United States," co-host Sara Haines said, reacting to the Macron-Trump press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I think the other thing that maybe Donald Trump needs to realize is, when you depend on the - and I'm going oversimplify this - the bad guy, they’re there for themselves. Allies and friends are not. They actually stick with you in the tough times, so there’s a transactional thing happening right here. I can’t quite predict why Donald Trump is siding with Russia specifically right now," Haines said.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Later in the show, the hosts paid tribute to Shiri Bibas and her two toddlers, Ariel and Kfir, whose bodies were recently returned by Hamas more than 500 days after the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The discussion prompted Goldberg to say, "I look at where we’re putting our energy, I think, well, aren’t these - where, who are the bad guys now?"

Behar, Haines and Griffin noted that Hamas were the "bad guys." Goldberg followed up, "Hamas is the bad guy, but what about Russia?"

Hostin chimed in, "[Israeli President Benjamin] Netanyahu does have an international criminal court warrant against him."

Griffin pushed back, "There's no equivocation of Netanyahu and Hamas, Hamas needs to be destroyed," as Hostin insisted Goldberg was asking, "Who are the bad guys?"