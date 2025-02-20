Hamas hands over bodies of 4 slain Israelis, including Shiri Bibas and her two young boys

Hamas has turned over the bodies of four slain Israeli hostages more than 500 days after the terrorist group's Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

Hamas said the bodies would include Shiri Bibas and her two toddlers, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz, a retired journalist and activist. Their identities will be confirmed in Israel, which could take up to 48 hours.

At the time of their kidnapping, Shiri was 32 years old, Ariel was 4 years old and Kfir was 9 months old. Their father, Yarden, was also kidnapped by Hamas, but survived and was released on Feb. 1.

Lifshitz, a retired journalist and activist, was 83 years old when he and his then 85-year-old wife, Yocheved, were kidnapped from their home. She was released on Oct. 23, 2023.

The transfer took place in front of a large crowd near Khan Younis at around 9 a.m. local time on Thursday. The crowd was reportedly cheering when Hamas arrived carrying four black coffins in four separate cars.

"As the bodies of four Israeli hostages are transferred by Hamas to the Red Cross, hundreds of ‘innocent Gazans’ dance to music, and happily film this tragic event," Israel's Government Press Office wrote on X. "Speechless doesn’t begin to describe how this makes us feel."

The coffins were later transferred to a Red Cross car, which took them to Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip.

Israeli President Issac Herzog said in a statement "there are no words" to describe the transfer that took place.

"Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters," he wrote on X. "On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing."

This release is the first one involving the transfer of slain hostages since the ceasefire deal went into effect last month.

The next transfer is scheduled to take place on Saturday where Hamas will release six living hostages.

About 70 hostages remain in Hamas custody. Nearly all the remaining hostages, including Israeli soldiers, are men and about half are believed to be dead.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.