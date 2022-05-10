Expand / Collapse search
Joy Behar says protests outside Alito's home ‘good lesson’ for him on how it feels to lose ‘freedom of choice’

'I worry it could begin to look like intimidation when it's at someone’s doorstep,' guest host Alyssa Farah said

By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Joy Behar said during Tuesday's episode of "The View" that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito not being able to leave his house easily because of the pro-choice protests happening outside his home might be a "good lesson" for him on "what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice."

Guest host Alyssa Farah noted that she believed the protests occurring outside the houses of justices could be seen as "intimidation" and suggested the steps of the Supreme Court would be more appropriate. 

Protesters at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

Protesters at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (Fox News Digital)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG DEFENDS CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT'S 'CALL TO ARMS' COMMENT OVER ROE V. WADE

"I worry it could begin to look like intimidation when it's at someone’s doorstep," Farah said. 

Co-host Whoopi Golberg responded, saying that it was "so funny" because "what Alito wrote… looks the same way to me, looks like intimidation."

 "Yeah, it's kind of the same thing," Goldberg said, equating an angry mob outside someone's house to a written judicial draft opinion. 

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg. (ABC/Lou Rocco)

PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS MARCH TO HOMES OF JUSTICE KAVANAUGH AND ROBERTS IN ‘VIGIL’ FOR ROE V. WADE

Behar said, "It also shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice, he can not leave the house easily. Maybe that’s a good lesson for them."

Politico first reported the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, written by Alito who signaled that the conservative majority of the Court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case, last week. 

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Protesters marched to the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday for a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade." They could be heard chanting "keep abortion safe and legal."

A group called ShutDown DC protested outside Alito's house on Monday. 

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the opinion draft, according to Politico's report. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.