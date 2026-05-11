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Daughter of detained Chinese pastor says she has 'hope' after learning Trump may raise case with Xi Jinping

Grace Jin Drexel says her father has severe type 2 diabetes and cannot get his prescribed medications in prison

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Trump says he’ll discuss detained pastor with Xi during high-stakes meeting Video

Trump says he’ll discuss detained pastor with Xi during high-stakes meeting

Grace Jin Drexel and her husband, Bill, discuss the detention of her father, Zion Church founder Ezra Jin, in China and President Donald Trump’s pledge to raise the issue with President Xi Jinping on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

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The daughter of a detained Chinese pastor says she finally has "hope" after learning President Donald Trump may raise her father’s case with Chinese President Xi Jinping — an appeal she says could be life-changing as his health deteriorates behind bars.

"That has given us tremendous joy and hope that we’ve just not had since the beginning," Grace Jin Drexel said on "Fox News Sunday," revealing she had received information that Trump is expected to mention her father Ezra Jin Mingri's name at a summit with Xi.

"It's been several months now, we're just so excited, so grateful for the president," she added.

Drexel’s father is among dozens of religious leaders affiliated with Zion Church who have been detained in China, as authorities intensify pressure on underground Christian groups.

CHINESE UNDERGROUND CHURCH PASTOR, FATHER OF US CITIZENS, DETAINED BY AUTHORITIES, FAMILY SAYS

President Donald Trump standing next to President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping prepare for a key summit in May. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

Family members say their ability to track his condition has worsened after lawyers representing the detainees were targeted by officials, with some disbarred, detained or forced off the case.

The Drexel family says they do know, however, that Grace's father has been unable to get the medications prescribed to treat his conditions.

WATCHDOG HIGHLIGHTS NATIONS WHERE CHRISTIANS FACE PERSECUTION AROUND THE GLOBE

Ezra Jin Mingri standing indoors looking composed after church closure

Ezra Jin Mingri, head pastor of the Zion Church, poses in Beijing on Sept. 12, 2018, days after officials shut down one of China’s largest underground Protestant churches. (Fred Dufour/AFP)

"And we know prison conditions... they are horrible, so we know that we're extremely concerned about his health," she said.

"He has severe type 2 diabetes and without proper medication, there can be tremendous potential risk to his health even further, so we would love for him to be able to be released as soon as possible."

The family expects Trump to mention Jin's name at a minimum. Nevertheless, their hope for a "miracle" is still strong.

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Dozens arrested in China amid escalating crackdown on Christian churches Video

"[Mentioning his name] alone is a major victory, but our real hope is for a miracle, and that miracle would be his release, unconditionally, that he could come to the United States, be reunited with his American family," said Grace's husband, Bill.

"When his young sons last saw him, they were in elementary and middle school. They're now in college and headed to college, so we were really hoping that he's able to make it out."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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