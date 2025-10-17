BROADCAST BIAS: Joy Behar has skewed ‘View’ of reality, thinks Republicans fear her show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Behar presents herself as a comedian and a co-host on ABC’s "The View," but she’s never been funnier than this week, when she proclaimed, "I think that we should have more Republicans on the show, but they don’t want to come on. They're scared of us."

That’s hilarious. Many conservatives would accept an invitation. Conservatives have invited themselves. Ted Cruz told us in 2023 that he asked to come on "The View" to plug his latest book, "Unwoke." They said no. Riley Gaines, who became a prominent activist against men in women’s sports after suffering with it as a college swimmer, was also pitched as a guest, and they said no. In the wake of Behar’s comments, many more conservatives pitched themselves as willing all over social media. They’ll say no.

This "scared of us" claim was a Pants on Fire lie.

In reality, it’s the opposite. "The View" is very much like MSNBC. They don’t invite actual conservatives because their left-wing audience cannot handle listening to an opposing view. Their biggest fans like "The View" exactly as it is — as a reinforced liberal bubble.

Nicholas Fondacaro, who watches "The View" daily for NewsBusters, ran the guest numbers for the 2024-25 season and counted precisely zero conservatives. Since coming back after their winter break on Jan. 6, "The View" invited 102 guests who discussed politics, and they all expressed left-leaning viewpoints. That includes 19 Democrat politicians, and zero Republicans.

The last time a Republican appeared to defend Trump was former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during the previous season in August 2024. The fall campaign guests were unanimous.

In this same conversation, host Whoopi Goldberg claimed they ask "tough questions" of everyone, which is also hilarious. On October 1, they hosted pro-Hamas socialist Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee for mayor of New York City. He was fawned over. For example, co-host Sunny Hostin asked him: "At 33 you are a rising star in the Democratic Party. You are the front-runner to become the next mayor of New York City this November. My question is: Did you see this coming? And what do you credit this meteoric rise to?" It felt like an Obama interview, and they certainly adored Obama when he visited.

Behar’s throwaway line about having more Republicans on the show came after the ladies had sparred with Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Since she was compelled to defend her husband and his policies, Hines would count as a conservative viewpoint by our measurements. But she’s not really a conservative. She’s a Hollywood comedian much like Whoopi and Joy. But she’s followed her husband on his journey to join President Donald Trump after the Democrats crushed Kennedy’s primary bid for president. Liberal comedian friends like Tig Notaro announced they had to "step away" from Hines.

Having no conservative guests makes it easier for "The View" to drop bombs without pushback. Behar had claimed Republicans are in thrall to the gun lobby, and "They make a lot of money off children's deaths in this country." Hostin called Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan a "terrorist" for asking hostile questions at a hearing where she testified. Behar has claimed the Republican Party is at an end, that it can’t win elections anymore. When Trump sent the National Guard to protect ICE agents, Behar claimed, "This is a pretext to stop the next election!"

You could see this intolerance of dissent four years ago, when Meghan McCain, who surprisingly turned into a conservative co-host on the show — making Democrats the ones who were scared of appearing — felt she could not stay. There was "toxic, direct and purposeful hostility" from Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, McCain wrote in her memoir "Bad Republican," and it "grew meaner and less forgiving" as Trump’s tenure wore on, even as McCain routinely dissented from Trumpism.

She recalled returning from maternity leave. On her second day back, she joked with Behar, "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me." Behar did not play along. "I did not," she said. "I did not miss you! Zero!" McCain felt humiliated.

In her London Daily Mail column for Election Day 2022, Meghan McCain responded directly to her old friend and co-host Hostin, who characterized White women voting for Republicans to "roaches voting for Raid" — voting for their own demise. McCain couldn’t object in real time on national TV.

When she left, a Washington Post TV critic announced McCain, "made for a highly effective heel, a love-to-hate reality villain." Many found her their reality hero. McCain was replaced in the cast by former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin, who robotically agrees with the mind-meld to keep the checks coming in. She acts like Cinderella, letting the ugly stepsisters order her around.

