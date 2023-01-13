Joy Behar admits that Biden's answer to Doocy on documents 'did not help him'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar on Friday admitted that President Biden's comments to Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case.

"Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday.

"I'm going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it'll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way my Corvette is in a locked garage. It's not like it's sitting out in the street," Biden responded.

"That answer did not help him," Behar said after playing a video of the exchange.

AG GARLAND APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

She then asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin how bad the new revelations about classified documents could be for the current president.

"It's pretty bad," Farah Griffin said, calling it a "terrible fact pattern" and a "very big deal."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The White House Counsel's Office announced the discovery on Thursday, saying it had initiated a search of Biden's homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware, after news of the first stash broke this week and found documents in the Wilmington home's garage.

HUNTER BIDEN, CHINA, CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: MYSTERY SWIRLS AROUND PENN BIDEN CENTER

Farah Griffin also took issue with the dates involved in the investigation. She noted that Biden's team was aware of the Wilmington home files as early as Dec. 20, and only came forward this week after the press was in the process of inking articles about the documents.

Behar on Thursday appeared to suggest the classified documents found at Biden's home may have been planted.

"I've never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump," she declared. "Just as we're this close to getting him, somehow these documents appear."

Farah Griffin argued that Biden was "building" Trump's defense for him and added he was "wrong to have done this."

"He is wrong," co-host Sunny Hostin agreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.