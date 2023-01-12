Joy Behar suggests Republicans planted documents on Biden to help Trump: 'Somehow these documents appear'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Thursday that she didn't know a luckier person than former President Donald Trump and said President Biden's classified documents appeared just as "we were this close" to getting Trump.

"I've never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump," Behar declared. "Just as we're this close to getting him, somehow these documents appear," appearing to suggest they were planted.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Biden was "building" Trump's defense for him and added that he was "wrong to have done this."

"He is wrong," co-host Sunny Hostin agreed.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg emphasized waiting to find out "what this is" first.

"Let’s find out what this is first. Again, one of the things that gets me crazy is before we know, it’s already been spun a specific way," she said. "I don’t want to see that. I want to see someone explain to me, how it’s possible that after all this time, nobody knew. Because to me, if you are missing classified information — I don’t mean to laugh, but in my house, if stuff is missing, I know it’s missing."

Hostin asked Goldberg whether it felt like "the Republicans were behind it" and whether it felt like opposition research.

"It did originally, but not now, because one of the things he’s saying is that, you know, some of the locations where the docs may have been shipped in the transition may have gotten taken and put," Goldberg responded.

A second batch of classified documents were discovered by Biden's aides in his garage at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

The first batch of documents was discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

"People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously," Biden said about the controversy this week. "[The lawyers] did what they should have done. They immediately called the [National Archives]… turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

Biden criticized Trump last year when hundreds of classified documents were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida during an FBI raid.

Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the discovery of documents at the Penn Biden Center "kills" the case against Trump.

"Because if you're Merrick Garland, who is already extremely cautious and doesn't want to break the long-standing precedent of not indicting a president, it's very hard to make the case that Donald Trump should be indicted for this, even though the facts are different, when he can argue, ‘Well, now the vice president also took home classified documents.’ I think this kills the case," she said.

The story isn't going away. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents. Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, to handle the investigation.

