Jewish journalist says she was 'canceled' after tweet condemning vandalism of synagogues during BLM protests

Freelance music Journalist Eve Barlow said Tuesday she was a victim of "woke" cancel culture over a 2020 tweet condemning the vandalism of U.S. synagogues during the George Floyd protests.

The tweet condemning antisemitic graffiti painted outside L.A. synagogues read, "woke up to see that synagogues in LA have been graffiti'd during the riots with the words FREE PALESTINE and F--- ISRAEL, and that dua lipa is spreading antisemitic posts on her IG feed,

"How dare you bring the jewish nation and community into the killing of black american lives."

The Jewish journalist from Scotland shared her story with "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro, saying the "woke mob" attacked her for speaking out during a "very incendiary moment."

"I am someone who has regularly, consistently advocated for the Jewish people and advocated for Zionism and the state of Israel," said Barlow, who explained in a piece for Bari Weiss' "Common Sense" Substack that she lost work after the tweet. Barlow had been writing previously for GQ and New York Magazine.

"And this was a moment in which that collided with a huge tribal instance in America in which anyone who said anything critical of the BLM movement was seen as some kind of pariah or as somebody who was opposed to people who were rightfully taking a stand against systemic racism in America."

After tweeting "how dare you" to those electing to drag the Jewish community into Black Lives Matter's rhetoric, "all hell broke loose," Barlow wrote in an online blog post.

Barlow said she strove to promote the idea that fighting "hate with another form of hate" was not the solution to America's problem.