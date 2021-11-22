Expand / Collapse search
BLM disses Kyle Rittenhouse after he says he supports movement: 'I don't f--- with you'

Rittenhouse previously said he supported BLM and 'peacefully demonstrating.'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Black Lives Matter (BLM) distanced themselves from Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday after he expressed support for the movement.

The group linked to an article about Rittenhouse's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. In it, Rittenhouse said: "I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating."

In response, BLM tweeted "Alexa play: I don't f--k with you," and a gif with the acronym "IDFWU." It was referencing the Big Sean song carrying that title. 

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TELLS TUCKER CARLSON CASE HAD ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE’ IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER AQUITTAL

Rittenhouse was recently found not guilty on all charges related to his conduct during a racially charged protest in Wisconsin last summer. The verdict has prompted left-wing commentators to suggest that it was another triumph of White supremacy within the justice system.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams receives a Black Lives Matter shirt from Anthony Bedford at the opening of the Black Life Matters mural outside Borough Hall in Brooklyn, New York, on June 26, 2020.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams receives a Black Lives Matter shirt from Anthony Bedford at the opening of the Black Life Matters mural outside Borough Hall in Brooklyn, New York, on June 26, 2020. (Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA)

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021.

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/Pool)

In another tweet, BLM described Rittenhouse as a "little racist/terrorist" who "represents the exact kind of white-supremacist vigilante violence that we've seen before."

Rittenhouse told Carlson that he isn't a racist person and that his case wasn't about race.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," he said.

