Journalist allegedly assaulted by CNN's April Ryan's bodyguard: I 'felt violated'

The journalist ejected from an event where CNN political analyst April Ryan was the keynote speaker appeared exclusively on "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night, saying he was injured by Ryan's body guard just for filming the event.

"I don't know what what the misunderstanding was but I was definitely, you know, felt violated," Charlie Kratovil, an editor for New Brunswick Today, told guest host Jesse Watters.

Kratovil was covering a speech given by Ryan at the 4th annual New Jersey Parent Summit, which focuses on "educating, empowering and preparing parents for our future leaders," on Aug. 3 at The Heldrich Hotel.

After roughly three hours covering the event "without incident," Kratovil claims he was approached by Ryan's security guard Joel Morris who demanded he stop recording, before grabbing the camera and walking out of the ballroom and into the hotel lobby.

As Kratovil and Morris begin causing a scene, Ryan explains to the crowd, “When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech."

Kratovil said another journalist was recording Ryan's speech.

Security video shows Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready, the group that hosted the event, berating Kratovil and demanding he leave the hotel.

It also shows Morris forcibly pushing Kratovil toward the exit.

"I kind of snuck away to get some space from him and he chased me down grabbed my arm twisted my arm behind my back and hurt my shoulder and forearm," Kratovil said.

Watters found the incident ironic and noted a previous tweet Ryan made in July 2018, admonishing the Trump administration for how they treat the press.

"I have never seen anything like this in this country by a President and his administration. FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. We are not in Russia or China. Our jobs are to ask questions. A lot of times questions they don’t like. What in the world???" Ryan tweeted.

Kratovil, who says he was a fan of Ryan before the incident, blasted his treatment, calling it an attack on the press.

"I think this is supremely ironic, not expected and certainly not behavior that's befitting somebody who knows journalism. Somebody who's been in the field for a long time. She wouldn't want to be treated like that. So I don't see why she can come into my community and have her people come in and violate our laws like that," Kratovil said.