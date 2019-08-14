Jesse Watters: Dems politicizing Philadelphia shooting

Fox News' Jesse Watters blasted Democratic presidential candidates for politicizing Wednesday's shooting and standoff in Philadelphia that saw at least six police officers shot.

"Usually when there's a terrorist attack in this country the Democrats like to say, 'Hey, hey, hey, let's not rush to judgment. Let's let the facts come in before we start assigning blame or motivation or anything like that,'" Watters said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"Literally as the shooting is unfolding ... as there's wounded officers ... being taken for medical care. The Democrats running for president are politicizing it."

The six officers who were wounded were eventually released from a hospital after treatment. Two officers and three hostages were later freed, apparently unhurt.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., weighed in on gun violence during the standoff, admonishing the NRA.

"We must take legislative action to stop gun violence. But we also need to understand the corruption that makes politicians protect the NRA over American lives — and how right-wing judges in our courts enable it," Gillibrand tweeted. "We need to change that."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. retweeted a clip of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney calling for gun control and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, challenged Republicans to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act.

Watters says it was too soon to weigh in and that gun control may not have stopped this incident.

"There's no evidence that any sort of gun control would have stopped this violence from what we hear on police scanners," Watters said.