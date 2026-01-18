Expand / Collapse search
Josh Shapiro claims Kamala Harris' team asked if he was a 'double agent for Israel'

Excerpts of Shapiro's upcoming book claimed the 2024 presidential candidate's team asked about his ties to Israel

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Josh Shapiro says Kamala is going to have to answer for why she never raised concerns over Biden's health Video

Josh Shapiro says Kamala is going to have to answer for why she never raised concerns over Biden's health

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told Stephen A. Smith that former Vice President Kamala Harris is "going to have to answer" for why she never raised any concerns over former President Joe Biden's health in the lead up to the 2024 election.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro claimed that former Vice President Kamala Harris' election team asked whether he was an "agent of the Israeli government" while discussing his potential as a vice presidential candidate.

In a preview for Shapiro's upcoming book, "Where We Keep the Light," published Sunday, The Atlantic reported a section devoted to what he described as "unnecessarily contentious" questions from Harris' team — particularly former Biden aide Dana Remus.

One question he said he received during the vetting process included: "Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?"

JOSH SHAPIRO DEFENDS CLAIM THAT KAMALA HARRIS TRYING TO ‘COVER HER A--’ WITH CRITICAL BOOK EXCERPT

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., at Harris rally in 2024

Gov. Josh Shapiro claims he received contentious questions by the Harris vetting team. (Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"Had I been a double agent for Israel? Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was," Shapiro wrote.

"Remus was just doing her job. I get it. But the fact that she asked, or was told to ask that question by someone else, said a lot about some of the people around the VP," he added.

Shapiro described further probing about his views on political topics — such as whether he'd be willing to "apologize for some of his comments about protesters at the University of Pennsylvania who had built encampments to decry Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and, in some cases, intimidated Jewish students."

"It nagged at me that their questions weren’t really about substance," Shapiro wrote. "Rather, they were questioning my ideology, my approach, my world view."

RACHEL MADDOW REGRETS NOT PRESSING KAMALA HARRIS MORE DURING INTERVIEW ABOUT '107 DAYS' MEMOIR

Gov. Shapiro and former Vice President Harris

Gov. Josh Shapiro previously slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris over excerpts about him in her new book. (UCG/Getty; Brandon Bell)

The Pennsylvania governor added that he eventually decided against becoming Harris' running mate after Remus suggested the position "might be a financial burden for him and his wife."

"Are you trying to convince me not to do this?" Shapiro wrote.

Harris' team and Remus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Harris criticized Shapiro in her own book, "107 Days," claiming that he wanted to be involved with every decision and that she needed to remind him "a vice president is not a co-president."

JOSH SHAPIRO SAYS HARRIS IS 'GOING TO HAVE TO ANSWER' FOR WHY SHE NEVER RAISED CONCERNS OVER BIDEN'S HEALTH

Kamala Harris on book tour

Former Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she had to tell Shapiro "a vice president is not a co-president" while interviewing him to be her running mate. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In interviews following the book's publication, Shapiro called the accusation "complete and utter bull----."

"I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her a--," he said, before backtracking. "I shouldn’t say ‘cover her a--.’ I think that’s not appropriate."

"She’s trying to sell books. Period," he concluded.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

