Josh Shapiro claims Kamala Harris' team asked if he was a 'double agent for Israel'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro claimed that former Vice President Kamala Harris' election team asked whether he was an "agent of the Israeli government" while discussing his potential as a vice presidential candidate.

In a preview for Shapiro's upcoming book, "Where We Keep the Light," published Sunday, The Atlantic reported a section devoted to what he described as "unnecessarily contentious" questions from Harris' team — particularly former Biden aide Dana Remus.

One question he said he received during the vetting process included: "Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?"

"Had I been a double agent for Israel? Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was," Shapiro wrote.

"Remus was just doing her job. I get it. But the fact that she asked, or was told to ask that question by someone else, said a lot about some of the people around the VP," he added.

Shapiro described further probing about his views on political topics — such as whether he'd be willing to "apologize for some of his comments about protesters at the University of Pennsylvania who had built encampments to decry Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and, in some cases, intimidated Jewish students."

"It nagged at me that their questions weren’t really about substance," Shapiro wrote. "Rather, they were questioning my ideology, my approach, my world view."

The Pennsylvania governor added that he eventually decided against becoming Harris' running mate after Remus suggested the position "might be a financial burden for him and his wife."

"Are you trying to convince me not to do this?" Shapiro wrote.

Harris' team and Remus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Harris criticized Shapiro in her own book, "107 Days," claiming that he wanted to be involved with every decision and that she needed to remind him "a vice president is not a co-president."

In interviews following the book's publication, Shapiro called the accusation "complete and utter bull----."

"I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her a--," he said, before backtracking. "I shouldn’t say ‘cover her a--.’ I think that’s not appropriate."

"She’s trying to sell books. Period," he concluded.