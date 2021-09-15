Josh Hawley: Joe Biden ‘responsible’ for Afghanistan ‘disgrace’ packaged as ‘success’

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, after calling for several members of the Biden administration to resign over the Afghanistan withdrawal and listening to Capitol Hill testimony earlier in the day from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, R-MO.: You know, it really makes you wonder if anybody in this administration, Laura, is willing or able to tell the truth – and that’s a dangerous spot to be in.

And yet the United States of America, the people of this country, listened to what Blinken was saying just isn’t true. He knows that that’s not true.

This administration materially altered the conditions of withdrawal. They are the ones who are responsible, Joe Biden is responsible for the withdrawal that resulted in 13 service members dead, that resulted in hundreds of American civilians left behind.

And until there’s some accountability here, I’m not going to rubber-stamp these nominees. I’m not going to let them just sail through the Senate. There needs to be accountability for the humiliation that this country has suffered at the hands of Joe Biden.

For Joe Biden to call this humiliation an extraordinary success, as he did, to say that the death of these Marines and service members … that these civilians left behind to the enemy is a success?

That’s not a success, it’s a disgrace.

