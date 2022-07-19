Josh Hawley: If you want to become dependent on China, Biden's your guy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained his bill on "The Ingraham Angle" that would prohibit government agencies from contracting with consulting firms that provide services to the Chinese government.

JOSH HAWLEY: We've got these corporations — lots of them — who want to take a buck from Uncle Sam, who want to get contracts from Uncle Sam, but they're happy to sell out our technology, our jobs, our workers, and they've been doing it for years. It’s time to put a stop to it. The least we can do is say if you can get a contract with the defense department of the United States, you shouldn’t be advising the Chinese government.

BIDEN ADMIN MAY RELAX CHINA TARIFFS IN BID TO EASE INFLATION, COMMERCE SECRETARY SAYS

…

I think that the tariffs on China were some of the best things that President Trump did, and we all know what’s going to happen here: Joe Biden's going to cave. He is going to roll over for the Chinese Communist Party, he's going to let them have everything back that they wanted. All I can say is, if you like what you’re getting from Biden, if you want to send more jobs overseas to China, if you want to have to buy our energy, if you want to be dependent on China, then Joe Biden's your guy. That is his entire policy. For those of us who want jobs in America, good-paying jobs, manufacturing jobs in this country, those tariffs are important. I think we shouldn’t roll them back, we ought to be strengthening them.

