Jordan Peterson slams ‘carnivorous, bureaucratic, moralizing dimwits’ behind his mandated sensitivity training

Canadian psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Jordan Peterson vowed to keep speaking his unfiltered opinion despite a court order to attend sensitivity training following complaints over his social media posts.

Peterson spoke about his ongoing free speech battle against the Ontario College of Psychologists, which last year ordered him to take "social media training" for his posts calling out transgender ideology, politicians and other polarizing topics. Several Ontario Divisional Court judges rejected his appeal, but the intellectual said he would keep fighting and that the people behind the order would not have an easy time silencing him.

"I'm not concerned about it because there's nothing they can really do to me," Peterson told Fox News Digital.

Peterson said it appears he will have to undergo the training after all, but he still plans on appealing again. If that fails, he said he will continue to be as defiant and vocal as he ever was on these topics.

"My feet are being held to the fire, let's say, by the Ontario College of Psychologists. Well, right now their plan is to re-educate me," he said. "However, I've taken legal action to forestall that. I lost the first appeal. Let's say I have one more to the Supreme Court. Will that be successful? I doubt it."

"And if it isn't? Well, then I have to undergo reeducation," Peterson continued. "So, I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, but I don't suspect that the re-education process will go the way that the people who are planning it think it will go."

The psychologist sent a warning to the bureaucrat who ends up personally overseeing his "re-education." He said that person would be "foolish" to take up the job and promised to make the entire process "as public as possible."

The prominent psychologist’s outspoken statements against far-left and woke agendas have gotten him in hot water on multiple occasions. Prior to being ordered to attend social media training, he was suspended from Twitter in 2022 — Elon Musk bought it and renamed the platform X — for rebuking transgender actor Elliot Page.

"Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician," Peterson posted at the time. He was let back onto the platform after Musk took over the company.

That same year, Peterson also criticized Sports Illustrated for featuring a plus-sized model on its May cover.

"Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that," he posted.

For those posts and similar ones, the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered Peterson to undergo the training or risk losing his license to practice psychology in the province. Peterson's appeal of the decision was rejected.

Peterson told Fox News Digital that sitting through the training is the "most likely outcome."

"The clear plan of the Ontario College of Psychologists is to destroy my reputation and to take my license," he said. "That's their plan, clearly, clearly. They continue to bring up charges against me. So they haven't backed off in the least."

The psychologist also said he finds the entire process annoying, calling it "super expensive" and "a waste of time."

"Fundamentally, I'm not concerned about it because there's nothing they can really do to me," Peterson said. "You know, I'm not practicing as a clinical psychologist. I don't have clients. And so, I'm not financially dependent on the designation."

"And truly, I'm so appalled by my colleagues and their cowardice in the face of the gender-affirming care idiocy that it isn't even a club I want to belong to," he continued.

However, Peterson did lament the possibility of being forced to give up something he worked so hard to earn.

"I'm not willing to let a pack of carnivorous, bureaucratic, moralizing dimwits strip me of something that I earned and did well at," he said. "So, we'll see how it goes."

The College of Psychologists of Ontario did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kristine Parks contributed to this report.